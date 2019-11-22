MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Meth is becoming a big problem again in western Kentucky. Law enforcement officers say they're seizing large amounts of meth that's not homemade, but rather made in super labs in Mexico. This type of meth is being mixed with other drugs and is very deadly.
There isn't just one solution to the meth problem. There are many. Law enforcement officers and former addicts who spoke with Local 6 agreed one important solution is access to rehabilitation centers.
"Man, I just got hopeless, hopeless and desperate, and thank God I knew where to come to," says Kevin Troyer.
Troyer is a graduate of the recovery program at CenterPoint in Paducah. For years, he was addicted to opioids and meth. He says meth on the streets today is different than it used to be.
"Once they started regulating Sudafed, the demand went up, because you couldn't cook as much and somebody filled the demand, and it just happened to be Mexico," says Troyer.
Troyer eventually got help at Center Point and feels as is his life is back on track.
"Without CenterPoint, I would still be a havoc on this community. I would still be in and out of prison for the rest of my life," says Troyer.
Brandon Hearld was addicted to meth, too.
"It's pretty much consumed my whole adult life," says Hearld.
Hearld is a big believer in rehab and the impact it can have on the drug epidemic.
"When I was high, I didn't care. I didn't want nothing to do with people, and today I look forward to helping the community and giving back and just being a productive member of society," says Hearld.
CenterPoint Site Administrator Thelma Hunter says this new type of meth hasn't changed the program's approach to treating addiction. The problem is CenterPoint simply doesn't have enough space to treat everyone that needs help.
"It's almost overwhelming. We never have an empty bed. There is always somebody waiting to come in to get help," says Hunter.
For Hunter, each person who recovers from addiction represents a step in the right direction in helping solve west Kentucky's meth problem.
"It's a disease, and people need to realize is the way you treat this disease is with your sponsor, meetings, with treatment among your peers," says Hunter.
