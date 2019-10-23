KENTUCKY -- Drug Take Back Events will be held at locations across Kentucky this weekend.
Law enforcement will be accepting expired, unused, or unwanted prescription drugs.
Only pills and patches will be accepted. Liquids, needles, and sharps cannot be accepted.
New this year, you can also drop off vaping pens and cartridges.
Collections will take place from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 26.
Kentucky State Police will be collecting at 16 locations across the state. Local locations include:
- Post 1, 8366 State Route 45 North in Hickory
- Post 2, 100 Western KY Parkway in Nortonville
The Paducah Police Department will be collecting at both Paducah Walmart locations.
You can also look for a collection site near you by clicking here.