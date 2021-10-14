PADUCAH– The Paducah Police Department has partnered with Mercy Health - Lourdes Hospital and the Purchase District Health Department to give the community a chance to get rid of unwanted pills and patches.
The drug take back day will be held at the drive-through building in the front parking lot of Mercy Health - Paducah Medical Pavilion between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.
The drug take back is meant for pills and patches. According to the Paducah Police Department, liquids and needles will not be accepted.
The service is free and anonymous. No questions will be asked.
“This is a perfect opportunity for residents to get rid of their unwanted medications,” said Chief Brian Laird. “Many families have left-over prescription drugs, or a loved one has died and the family is left with their medications to dispose of. The drug take-back day gives them a chance to do so in a safe manner.”
According to the Paducah police, the drug take back provides the public an opportunity to prevent pill misuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.
The police department added, rates of prescription drug misuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses prescrition drugs can cause.