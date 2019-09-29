GRAVES COUNTY, KY— A drug investigation into methamphetamine trafficking ended in an hour long police chase.
Graves County Sheriff Jon Hayden says when they tried to arrest the suspect for trafficking methamphetamine, the suspect jumped into a truck and took off.
Hayden says the suspect hit an undercover McCracken County Sheriff's Detective. That detective has minor injuries and is being evaluated.
The suspect then rammed multiple law enforcement vehicles and led police on a chase from a business parking lot on East Broadway in Mayfield and went out into south Graves County through the Cuba area and back into Mayfield.
The chase lasted about an hour. Hayden says they ultimately stopped him with spike strips on the West Broadway and North 15th intersection in Mayfield.
Hayden says they had help from Mayfield Police Department, McCracken County Sheriff's Department, Kentucky State Police, and the Drug Enforcement Agency.
Hayden says they have the suspect in custody, but they are not releasing his name at this time. He tells WPSD that the suspect has an extensive felony criminal background.