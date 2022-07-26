ASSOCIATED PRESS — Drugmaker Teva has announced an agreement to settle lawsuits over the allegations that it helped fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic.
The deal calls for the Israel-based company to pay more than $4.3 billion to state and local governments and Native American tribes over 13 years.
The total includes settlements the company has already reached with individual states and providing at no charge a drug that reverses overdoses.
The company was found liable last year in a trial involving claims in New York state. That case, which is not included in the settlement announced Tuesday, will still head to a damages phase unless a separate deal is reached on those claims.
More details: https://bit.ly/3PEmQLi