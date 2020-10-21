GRAVES COUNTY KY — Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon in Mayfield, after the Graves County Sheriff's Office says deputies discovered that the car they were in was stolen.
In a news release, the sheriff's office says deputies were conducting surveillance on the vehicle, deemed suspicious. Around 2 p.m., the deputies learned that the vehicle — a black Chevrolet Impala — had been reported stolen to Mayfield police on Oct. 19. That's when the sheriff's office says the deputies pulled up to the car at a location on South 9th Street and detained the two men inside.
After the two men were detained, the sheriff's office says deputies found and seized crystal methamphetamine inside the car, as well as multiple used syringes, multiple sets of electronic scales that the sheriff's office claims contained methamphetamine residue, plastic bags and other items.
The two men — 32-year-old Steven Davis and 26-year-old Tyler Ellegood, were arrested and jailed in the Graves County Jail.
The sheriff's office says the vehicle's owner was contacted, and the car was returned.
Davis, who is from Fulton County, was charged with first-degree trafficking in methamphetamine, receiving a stolen automobile, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended license.
Ellegood, who is from Graves County, was charged with first-degree possession of methamphetamine.