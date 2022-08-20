ASHKUM, IL — On Saturday, at about 2:34 a.m., Illinois State Police (ISP) officials investigated a two-car crash involving an ISP District 21 Trooper on US Route 45 at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County.
An ISP District 21 trooper was outside of the squad car with emergency lights activated, investigating an earlier traffic crash. The driver of the previously crashed vehicle and the trooper were standing in front of the squad car. A green Chevrolet Trail Blazer, traveling southbound on US Route 45, failed to yield to the stationary emergency vehicle and struck the rear of the ISP squad car.
The ISP trooper and the driver of the previously crashed vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was uninjured — 24-year-old Austin M. Gray of Chebanse, Illinois was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, and a violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another. A person who violates Scott’s Law faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years.
ISP is reminding the public of the requirements of the Move Over Law, otherwise known as the “Scott’s Law.” When approaching an emergency vehicle, or any vehicle with their emergency or hazard lights activated, drivers are required to slow down AND move over.