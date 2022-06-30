PADUCAH— Dry conditions have stretched through June, which has led to concerns for the upcoming holiday weekend. Fireworks and dry ground are a combination Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention Greg Cherry is hoping he doesn't see this weekend.
Fireworks are not allowed in the city of Paducah, yet Cherry is still offering safety advice for anyone lighting up the sky this weekend. It starts with responsibility. Cherry says they still get calls resulting from fireworks, even though they aren't allowed in Paducah.
He says to keep a reliable water source nearby, shoot fireworks away from homes and don't let children light or handle them.
"After they go off, you need to place them in a bucket of water and don't go off and leave them unattended," says Cherry.
All of these steps can reduce the threat of dry ground conditions meeting with fireworks.
"One issue that could be is if it doesn't rain before the fourth it's going to be very hazardous discharging fireworks with the grass being so dry," says Cherry.
If you live in a place that allows fireworks, he says it's about having good and safe fun.
"If you are lighting fireworks, you need to have a water hose or a fire extinguisher, something to extinguish a fire if one of them does go off wrong or sets something on fire," says Cherry.
Sparklers are allowed within Paducah City limits. Release lanterns are not allowed in Kentucky because it's a state law. Before you set off fireworks this weekend, check with where you live to make sure it's allowed.