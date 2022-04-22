The Du Quoin State Fair, which will commemorate its 100th anniversary this August, celebrated Earth Day by planting 100 trees on the fairgrounds.
Students from Du Quoin High School, as well as a handful of local 4-H members, were joined by First Lady MK Pritzker and Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) Director Jerry Costello II to complete the tree planting project.
“To see our youth come together, not only to celebrate 100 years of this great fair, but to help beautify these historic grounds is heartwarming,” said First Lady MK Pritzker. “I look forward to watching these trees grow and become a part of these grounds as we celebrate the 100th Du Quoin State Fair in August.”
During the event the Du Quoin State Fair also announced the theme for 2022 “Celebrating a Century”. The fair is set to run from August 26 to September 5.
“We are putting together an amazing 100th celebration and we are also asking for help from those who love the fair the most," said Du Quoin State Fair Manager Josh Gross. "We want our fairgoers to help us celebrate by sending in photos of their favorite memories at the fair. We thought it would be neat to see how far we have come over the last century and what fairgoers cherish most about the Du Quoin State Fair.”