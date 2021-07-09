DU QUOIN, IL– The Illinois Deparment of Agriculture is looking to fill seasonal positions at the Du Qoiun State Fair and the Springfield State Fair.
Temporary employees are needed to fill openings in maintenance, customer service, cashier, ticket sales, grandstand ticket takers and security. Du Quoin State Fair is also hiring tram drivers and parking staff.
Temporary pay starts at $11/hr.
To apply online email AGR.SeasonalHires@illinois.gov. Paper Applications for Springfield may be dropped off at 801 E. Sangamon Avenue Springfield, IL 62702, inside Gate 11 of the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Paper applications for DuQuoin can be dropped off at the Administration Office’s reception area located on the main floor of the grandstand during business hours.