DU QUOIN, IL — The Du Quoin State Fair kicked off Friday in Illinois. The day's events began with a petting zoo, a ribbon cutting, the Twilight Parade and much more.
The fair continues through Sept. 6 in Du Quoin, Illinois.
Some of the acts included in this year's fair lineup include the R&B group En Vogue, who will be performing Saturday, and rockband REO Speedwagon, who will perform Sunday. Other acts performing into next week include the rapper Ludacris, and comedian Ron White.
To keep families who attend safe from COVID-19, the fair is taking steps to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Masks must be worn indoors, regardless of vaccination status. And, you can get your COVID-19 vaccine while attending the fair.
The fair is offering the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines at two locations from noon to 9 p.m. each day of the fair: one on Midway Drive and one on Main Street. Those who want to be vaccinated are asked to bring a photo ID. Proof of immigration status is not required, the Illinois Department of Public Health notes.