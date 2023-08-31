PADUCAH — Duck adoptions for the ninth annual Paducky Derby kickoff Friday, September 1. Their goal this year is to adopt out 20,000 ducks to support survivors of intimate partner violence in the community.
The Paducky Derby is a rubber duck race across Montgomery Lake in Bob Noble Park. The top three winners of the race will win cash prizes of $2,500, $1,000, and $500.
You can adopt a duck for the race at any Banterra Bank location or by visiting the Paducky Derby’s website. There are three duck adoption packages to choose from.
- A Single Duck, one duck, for $5.00
- A Quack Pack, six ducks, for $25.00
- A Flock of Ducks, 12 ducks, for $50.00
The race will take place on Saturday, October 21 at 2 p.m. All proceeds from the race will benefit the Merrymen House, a local non-profit that provides residential and outreach services to victims of domestic abuse.