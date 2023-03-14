SIKESTON, MO — Dueling pianists will soon duke-it-out at the Bark at the Moon event in Sikeston, with all proceeds benefiting the Sikeston Paws animal shelter.
According to a Tuesday release from the City of Sikeston, the event is being held at the Clinton Building from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on April 29.
Guests can expect to have a howling good time as entertainers rock-out on a pair of face-to-face baby grand pianos.
The event is driven by audience requests, the release explains, and the entertainers are prepared for just about anything.
They'll play "everything from 1940’s to Top 40, boy bands to girl bands, country to rock and roll, sock hop to hip hop, Rat Pack to Tupac and everything in between," the release reads.
Attendees can write their favorite song or artist on a request slip and tip the pianists in cash to get their songs played first.
The event seats about 200 people, the city explains, with several seating options available.
The $200 tables have been sold out, but a few $400 and $600 tables remain.
The $400 "Bulldog" tables are located in the center of the room. They include eight tickets, a meat and cheese tray and champagne, the release explains.
The $600 "Great Dane" tables are "the best seats in the house," the release explains. They include tickets for eight, light appetizers, PAWS "swag," champagne, and digital advertising.
To inquire about available sponsorships or purchase group or individual tickets, call (312) 714-6665 or email sikestonpaws@gmail.com.
The city says guests should dress casually and bring their own alcohol and food to the event. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7:30 p.m.
According to the release, Sikeston PAWS hasn't finalized plans for what they'll do with the funds, but they have a few things in mind.
Jamie Williams, director of PAWS, reportedly told the city the healthcare of the animals can be costly. Additionally, PAWS is hoping to implement a micro-chipping program and would like to purchase a lift tub for their larger dogs if the funds are available.
According to the City of Sikeston website, PAWS operates both the city's animal control program and animal shelter.