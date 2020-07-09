MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A charge of driving under the influence filed against a west Kentucky high school basketball coach has been dropped, the coach's lawyer tells Local 6.
Former Vanderbilt Commodores star and Marshall County High School girls' basketball coach Dan Langhi was suspended from his coaching duties after he was arrested on the DUI charge on Jan. 1.
Attorney Don Thomas, who represents Langhi, told Local 6 that the DUI charge has been dropped, and Langhi is looking forward to getting back on the court.