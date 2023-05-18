HICKMAN COUNTY, KY — Kentucky 123 is blocked at the intersection with Kentucky 80 in Hickman County because of a crash involving a dump truck, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
The crash site is near the 22 mile marker of KY 123, north of Columbus. KYTC says that's not far from the Hickman County line with Carlisle County.
KYTC says gravel scattered along the roadway at the crash site will have to be cleared before the road can reopen.
As of about 3:40 p.m. Thursday, KYTC says the road is expected to remain blocked for two hours.
Drivers can detour by taking Kentucky 877 and Kentucky 80 through Arlington.