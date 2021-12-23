The City of Mayfield and the Mayfield-Graves County Regional Emergency Operations Center have placed dumpsters around the city to collect household trash.
Mayfield Mayor Kathy O'Nan has emphasized that these dumpsters are for household trash only.
"We've had 12 days without trash pickup." Mayor O'Nan said. "I know that many of the families who have been able to stay in their homes have accumulated household waste that requires proper disposal. These dumpsters are specifically for household trash only."
The dumpsters will be marked with signs saying "HOUSEHOLD TRASH ONLY" and are available for disposal of the following items:
- Garbage
- Discarded Food
- Paper
- Packaging
The following items should not be placed in dumpsters:
- Electronics
- Appliances Hazardous Waste
- Vegetative Debris
- Construction Debris
Dumpsters for those specific items will be provided at a later date.
Please refer to the map above for dumpster locations.