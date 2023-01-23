SPRINGFIELD, IL — Out of the 54,236 vanity plate requests Illinoisans submitted in 2022, 383 were shot down due to "tawdry, lewd or offensive nature, or because they were difficult to read."
That's according to a Monday release from the State of Illinois, detailing some of the rejects.
In a statement included in the release, Secretary Giannoulias said his office loved the creativity and pride the community takes in choosing their personalized license plates.
“Most plate requests are approved, but a small percentage fail to meet the standards of good taste and decency and are rejected because they violate the state’s vehicle code," he explained.
Among those rejected, the state says, were: "PEEPEE, SUCKER, BITEU, COKAIN, HAIILNO, and WMWWWMW."
Giannoulias says his office continually updates a rejection list, which currently has more than 7,000 entries deemed offensive or difficult to read.
The State of Illinois is not alone in its quest to reject offensive or inappropriate plates.
FOX 35 in Orlando says some of Florida's rejects include "0CRAP, OL TURD, CRAPBOX, and DUMPY."
And in 2022, Axios Atlanta reported some of Georgia's "interesting" rejections included "HIH8RZ, MTNDEW, and SKELETOR.
Before you personalize your vanity plate, make sure you check your state's guidance on what is — and isn't — allowed.