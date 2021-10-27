DUNKLIN COUNTY, MO– The Dunklin County Sheriff's Office is searching for 61-year-old Jerry Ott, who was last seen on Sunday.
Ott is a 5 foot 6 inch white male with blue eyes and grey hair.
Ott was last seen on Sunday driving an old Yamaha camouflage 4-wheeler in the wooded area of County Road 110 and 111.
A search of that wooded area has been conducted by by the Dunklin County Sheriffs Office, members of the Missouri Highway Patrol, Malden Fire Department, Campbell Fire Department Holcomb Fire Department and concerned family and friends.
Anyone with information regarding Ott's whereabouts are urged to call the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office at 573-888-2409.