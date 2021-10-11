SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Attendance at the DuQuoin State Fair jumped 22% over what it was two years ago, officials said.
More than 150,000 visitors entered the gates for the event’s return in late August and early September, the Department of Agriculture reported last week. The severity of the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the 2020 edition.
Shows presented at the grandstand drew the highest attendance since 2012. Of the 20,780 show-goers, Illinois-bred rock legend REO Speedwagon led the way by selling 4,000 tickets.
“To come off of a year where we were unable to hold a fair due to the pandemic and generate these numbers if fantastic,” fair manager Josh Gross said. “Our goal once we started planning for 2021 was to give people something to look forward to and I think we did that.”
The fair generated estimated revenue of $1.2 million. That’s the sixth-highest for total revenue in the past two decades.
Illinois’ other state fair, the mid-August fest in Springfield, drew 472,390, a drop of 7.7% from 2019. But officials put a positive spin on that, saying it was an encouraging number after a year’s layoff.