Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee, is rebutting claims made Thursday by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, after the Kentucky Republican announced he will vote against confirming Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
The Illinois Democrat and Senate majority whip took to the Senate floor Thursday to say he was "disappointed" but "not surprised" by McConnell's announcement that he would not support Jackson's nomination.
RELATED: McConnell says he'll vote against Jackson for Supreme Court
In his announcement, McConnell criticized Jackson's refusal to take a stance on whether more justices should be added to the Supreme Court — a matter which would be up to Congress to decide.
"Judge Jackson refuses to reject the fringe position that Democrats should try to pack the Supreme Court," McConnell said. "Justices Ginsburg and Breyer had no problem denouncing this unpopular view and defending their institution."
Delivering his rebuttal, Durbin said while many Republicans have voiced concern about potential court backing, only one senator "has had a direct impact on the composition of the United States Supreme Court in modern memory."
"Who was that Senator? It was Senator Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, because he decided to keep the court at eight Justices for almost a year after the death of Antonin Scalia. He refused to give President Obama his constitutional and legal option of filling the vacancy from the Scalia departure from the court, and for a year, Mitch McConnell, for his own political purposes, kept the court composition at eight.”
“When asked if she [Judge Jackson] wanted to pack the Court, she said, ‘Senator, that is not my job. I would be a judge. You’re a legislator. You would have the power, if you wish, to change the composition of the court. I don’t have that authority,'" Durbin said. "To make that the number one reason for not supporting her nomination is less than compelling.”
Durbin rejected the notion that his party has a plan to pack the court.
"In the meantime, we are in a situation where we have a vacancy on the court which we are trying to fill with a very competent person. And this notion of packing the court being the deciding, the number one issue he cited is beyond me," Durbin said. "There is no sinister conspiracy that I'm even aware of that suggests that this is an agenda for the democrats. Of course we would like to see the court be more sympathetic to our point of view, but there is no grand plan for this to happen."
McConnell also claimed that he does not believe Jackson will be tough on crime and criticized her for declining to answer questions about her judicial philosophy.
"The second thing he raised was one we've heard over and over again ... 'What is your judicial philosophy? We want to make sure we know.' Well there are different schools of thought when it comes to the Constitution. Antonin Scalia was a so-called originalist, and Supreme Court Justice Kavanaugh is a textualist, I believe, and there may be many other schools of thought. But the bottom line is, she has said: I have published 578 written opinions. You want to know what I think about the law? Here is my body of work. Take a look at it on almost every topic under the sun," Durbin said. "So if you want to know how she rules and what she thinks, she can represent whatever she wishes, but her words already speak for themselves and she’s been very open and provides 12,000 pages from her time on the Sentencing Commission that also reflect her views on very important topics.”
Durbin also dismissed the claim that Jackson isn't tough on crime, saying Republicans are making the claim to test out their talking points for the midterm elections.
"But they’ve got a problem. Judge Jackson has been endorsed by the Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Chiefs of Police and N.O.B.L.E., the Black elected law enforcement officials across the United States, in addition to other law enforcement leaders. She has a history in her family," Durbin said, including her brother and uncles. "Who have been in law enforcement, risking their lives for the safety of their communities over and over, and one of her uncles was the chief of police of Miami, Florida."
"To argue that she's, quote ‘soft on crime’ ignores the obvious. She's got it in her blood. She is going to be fair I am sure when she is on the Supreme Court. But she has no prejudice against police groups. It's part of her family history," Durbin said.
McConnell echoed accusations Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee leveled during Jackson's confirmation hearings. Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri and Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee have each claimed Jackson was too lenient when sentencing offenders in child pornography cases.
"There is also the question of giving light sentences. We spent more time on this than one could imagine. Three or four Republican senators were dwelling on her sentencing in a handful of cases and wouldn’t let go of it day after day for two straight days," Durbin said. "And yet they refuse to acknowledge, and her reality is, that her choice of sentencing… [was] within the same limits and boundaries of 70 percent of current federal judges, in some regions 80 percent. She was not out of the mainstream; she was directly in the mainstream when it came to sentencing.”
In conclusion, Durbin said:
“When you look at these facts and realize that here’s our opportunity to put the first African American woman on the United States Supreme Court and that these are the best arguments they can come up with against her, it really troubles me. I sincerely hope, I really hope — not just because I want to make sure she’s on the court — that we will have bipartisan support for her nomination. If this turns out to be a strictly partisan vote with this historic opportunity, it will be sad — sad for our country and sad as a commentary on where the parties are today. I’m hoping, I’m still hoping that several Republicans — I hope many more — will step up and support her nomination. I’m disappointed by Senator McConnell’s position, but I’m not surprised.”