NASHVILLE, TN — During his daily briefing on the novel coronavirus outbreak, Tennessee Gov. Bill said millions of people are celebrating Passover, which he called "a day in history when a nation asked God to spare them of a plague, and that plague passed over."
Lee said hope is a powerful tool during a crisis. He asked Tennesseans to "ask God to grant favor to the state of Tennessee, to our country, and to our neighbors across the world, and stay hopeful."
Wednesday afternoon, state health officials announce 224 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee, bringing the total number of positive COVID-19 tests to 4,362 since testing began. Seven more deaths related to the virus were reported, bringing the total number of known COVID-19 deaths in Tennessee to 79.
Of the more than 4,000 COVID-19 cases, 592 have recovered, accord to the Tennessee Department of Health. The department says 449 patients have been hospitalized because of the virus so far.
For perspective, the state health department reports that 56,618 tests have been performed.
During Lee's briefing, American Family Care Medical Director Dr. Ben Barlow and CEO Bruce Irwin spoke about new rapid testing machines American Family Care is using to test for COVID-19 in its middle Tennessee clinics. Barlow said the machines — made by Abbott Laboratories, based in Illinois — can show a positive result in about five minutes, and it can return negative test results in about 13 minutes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the state health lab one rapid test machine and 120 initial tests, and
Lee said the state has been working aggressively to get more COVID-19 tests.
Like American Family Care, Healthstream is also partnering with the state in the COVID-19 fight. The Nashville based company is helping the state onboard more medical professionals responding to the pandemic. The company will provide free training for furloughed medical workers so they can staff alternative health care centers.
Tennesseans with questions about the novel coronavirus call 1-833-556-2476. To see the latest updates from the state, click here.