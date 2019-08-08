Watch again

MANCHESTER, KY — Vice President Mike Pence talked about gun violence and the latest mass shootings while at the satellite campus of Eastern Kentucky University in Manchester on Thursday. Pence said Kentucky is no stranger to mass shootings.

Pence said that, on his drive to the university, he was thinking of the families affected by the deadly Marshall County High School shooting last year.

The vice president said he has a picture of Bailey Holt in his office. Holt and Preston Cope were killed in the shooting.

Pence said Holt lost her life because she was looking after others.

"Her mom told me when we met that Bailey could have made it out of the school. She was running out with other students, but she always wanted to work in health care. She wanted to be a nurse, so that day she stopped to help one of the students that was injured, and she lost her life," Pence said.

Pence went on to praise state lawmakers for passing bipartisan legislation to provide schools with more resource officers and mental health professionals.

That legislation, the School Safety and Resiliency Act, was signed into law in March.