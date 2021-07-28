Joseph "Dusty" Hill, bassist for the rock band ZZ Top for more than 50 years, has died at the age of 72, band mates Billy Gibbons and Frank Beard announced Wednesday.
In a statement, Gibbons and Beard say Hill died in his sleep at home in Houston, Texas. They did not share information about the cause of his death.
In full, the statement reads:
We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX. We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature, and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the ‘Top'. We will forever be connected to that "Blues Shuffle in C."
You will be missed greatly, amigo.
Frank & Billy
The band recently canceled some shows, including at the Ford Center in Evansville, explaining in a Facebook post that Hill was dealing with a hip injury. Earlier this month, Gibbons and Beard played without Hill for the first time because of his hip issue. "Per Dusty’s request 'The show must go on!'" a July 23 statement from the band said.
Rolling Stone reports that Hill joined ZZ Top shortly after they recorded their first LP, appropriately named "ZZ Top's First Album," in 1971. The trio stayed together over the decades, with Hill and Gibbons growing the long beards that became their trademark.
The magazine notes that Hill, who rarely granted interviews over the band's history, shared in 2010 what he would like to see written on his tombstone: “It may sound morose, but you never get younger...I’ve come up with some ideas, and then rejected them all. There’s an inscription on a wooden marker over a grave in Boot Hill that says: Here lies Lester Moore. Four slugs from a .44. No Les. No more. I like the humor in that. I’ve come up with a few ideas of my own, but none of them are really that good.”