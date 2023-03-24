PADUCAH — These two shepherd mixes — Amelia and Ava — came to the McCracken County Humane Society through animal control back in November, but were never reclaimed by their owner.
Workers tell Local 6 Amelia and Ava are sweet, easy dogs. They love their toys and blankets, walk well on a leash, and come when called.
Amelia is the mom, she's 5-years-old and weighs about 30 pounds.
Ava is the baby. She's 4-years-old and weighs 32 pounds.
The MCHS says they are very easy pups, and even though they don't eat a lot, they're both at a healthy weight.
They're housebroken and crate trained, and their adoption fee has been discounted.
According to the shelter, they are a bonded pair — so it would be best for them to be adopted together.
They are both spayed, wormed, microchipped, housebroken, crate trained, up-to-date on vaccinations, heartworm negative, and on heartworm prevention medication.
If these two cuties have stolen your heart, call the McCracken County Humane Society at (270) 443-5923 to see how you can make them a part of your forever family!
If you can't adopt Amelia and Ava, but still want to help, consider participating in the MCHS "Shelter Slumber Pawty."
The shelter is closed to the public Friday as the prepare for the party, which begins at noon on Saturday and runs until noon Sunday.
During the event, workers will spend 24 hours living side-by-side with the dogs in their kennels. They'll be streaming the fun on Facebook live, and will be open all night for adoptions.
In a social media post about the event, the Humane Society says their goal is to bring awareness to what they do at the shelter.
They hope to raise $6,000, and say all the funds raised will go back to their animals.
If you would like to donate, click here.