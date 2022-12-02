PADUCAH — The City of Paducah has made their Request for Proposal for upgrades to the city's E-911 center publicly available following last week's urging from city leaders to get the ball rolling.

Last week, city leaders voted to send out the request for proposal despite county leaders' requests for an additional two-weeks to look it over.

Mayor George Bray stressed the importance of getting the project going last week, saying he felt that the liability and responsibility for the whole community weighed on him. Rectifying the center's current outdated software and failure to meet operating standards is a top priority for city leaders.

Now that the RFP is public, companies can begin responding and submitting proposals for the project, which is expected to cost about $10 million in total.

According to the project proposal, the goal of the proposed City of Paducah/McCracken County 911 Public Safety Land Mobile Radio System Upgrade is to "ensure the implementation of a cost-effective, highly-reliable public safety radio system" that can meet Paducah/McCracken County's needs for the next 10 to 15 years.

Per the Mandatory Submittals documents, preference will be given to Kentucky proposers in accordance with KRS 45A.494.

Most of the RFP documentation can be found below. The Excel Compliance Matrix and Proposal Pricing Forms spreadsheets can be viewed here. To request a copy of any of these documents, call City Clerk and Director of Customer Experience for the City of Paducah, Lindsay Parish, at (270) 444-8506, ext. 2075.