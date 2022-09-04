An E. coli outbreak centered in the Midwest has expanded to New York state, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The outbreak was previously reported in Indiana, Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. New York and Kentucky joined the list Friday with one case in each state.
In a statement in August, Wendy's said it was fully cooperating with public health authorities in the investigation and that it would be removing the sandwich lettuce from some restaurants in the region.
It’s not clear if it will do so for restaurants in the additional states.
The fast food chain not immediately respond to a request for comment Saturday evening.
Wendy has noted that its lettuce has not been confirmed as the source of the outbreak and said it uses a different lettuce in its salads, so that particular supply will remain.
Investigators were working to confirm the outbreak's source, the CDC said.
There is no specific treatment, and most people get over it naturally. Severe cases should prompt a visit to a physician, the agency said.
The CDC said 43 been hospitalized and 10 have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, which can cause kidney failure. No deaths have been reported.