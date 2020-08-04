CALVERT CITY, KY — Case Thomason wanted to do something special for his Eagle Scout project. He wanted to find a way to better his church, and his community in Calvert City.
"Took about three years, all the planning, getting the gravel, getting the stones, getting all the approval and stuff," Thomason said.
Thomason decided to create a rosary walk at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where his family attends. The significance of a rosary made it the obvious choice for the design of Thomason's project.
"It's 58 stones, each one a different prayer. You've got your Hail Marys which I made into the form of hearts, you get ten of those per decade. The circle stone which is the decade, which is a different form," Thomason said. "I made it where you can step on them and say a prayer. That's what you have to do with a regular rosary."
Thomason says the project is an opportunity to learn and to lead by example for future Eagle Scouts in the area. He hopes they can draw inspiration from his project.
"This is a big experience for me. This really taught me a lot about how to be a leader, how to be a great person, how to talk to people, how to measure out, how to deal with money — financials — how to deal with everyone with this project," Thomason said.
His rosary walk isn't exclusive to members of his church. It's available for the entire community.
"Anyone can come here and pray in all forms. It doesn't matter who you are, what religion you are, anything like that," Thomason said. "It's just nice to come here, nice trees out, nice little shade — Mary's sitting there — and just think about what's going on."
As the pandemic continues, Thomason wants to see people visit his project, so they can have a quiet place to think. He'll be attending Murray State University in the fall, and says he'll stop by the rosary walk to do any necessary maintenance during breaks.