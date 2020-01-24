WEST KENTUCKY -- Eagle watches will start this weekend in West Kentucky.
You'll be able to see bald eagles and other wildlife in their natural habitat along the shores of Kentucky Lake.
The schedule at the parks for this year are:
- Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley: 270-924-1131
- Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake: 270-474-2211
- Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village: 270-362-4271
Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.
Most tours are between 3 and 3.5 hours.
Those attending are encouraged to bring warm clothes, rain gear, and binoculars.
For more information, call the individual park you are interested in attending.