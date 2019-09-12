HOPKINS COUNTY, KY -- A Earlington, Kentucky man has been arrested and charged with abusing a baby.
On Sunday, Hopkins County Sheriff's deputies were called to Baptist Health on report of an injured baby.
Deputies say the 8-week-old child was abused while under the care of their father.
The baby was later transferred to the University of Louisville Hospital due to the seriousness of their injuries.
The father, 38-year-old Herbert Harris of Earlington, was arrested and charged with 1st degree assault, domestic violence.
He was taken to the Hopkins County Detention Center.