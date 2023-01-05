VIENNA, IL — Shawnee Community College is hosting an early childhood book club at Vienna High School for newborn children up to 7 years old.
The event is free for all families that attend, and each child will leave with the book that is read at the meeting. Any families with young children, not just Johnson County families, are welcome.
The next meeting is at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Vienna High School in the media center. The school is located at 601 N. First St.
You can register at shawneecc.edu.
Organizers say they hope this will become a monthly event that will be of great benefit to both the children and their families, providing resources and literacy to young children.
Laura Hosfeldt, who serves as the college's extension center director in Vienna, can be contacted at laurah@shawneecc.edu.