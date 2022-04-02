MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- A crash early this morning left one person in the hospital. At 6:30 Saturday morning, McCracken County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at the intersection of Kentucky Dam Road and U.S. 60 for a two-vehicle, rollover collision.
Their investigation found 42-year-old William Dellinger Jr, from Hickory, was driving westbound on Kentucky Dam Road in a 2014 Ram 2500. 23-year-old Smithland resident Nicholas Lampley was driving a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound on U.S. 60. Dellinger Jr. and Lampley crashed in the middle of the intersection.
Dellinger Jr.'s truck rolled over twice before stopping, he was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. Lampley was not injured.
The intersection was brought down to one lane for nearly two hours as crews worked to clean up the accident scene.
Mercy Regional Ambulance, Reidland-Farley Fire Department, Vanzant's Towing, and Larry Meadow's Body Shop helped clear the scene.