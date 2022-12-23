CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO — Three people are displaced — but uninjured — following an early morning electrical fire in Cape Girardeau.
According to a release from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, firefighters responded to a residential structure fire around 6 a.m. on Friday.
Heavy smoke was reportedly coming from the second floor. Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames and the second story living-area sustained "moderate damage," the release explains.
They were on the scene for about an hour and a half, salvaging items and extinguishing hidden fires, the release explains.
All three residents were out of the house and remained uninjured, but they are now displaced. The cause was deemed to be electrical in nature.