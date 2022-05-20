MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A work zone lane restriction will be in place for the northbound lanes of Lone Oak Road in McCracken County early Saturday morning at the intersection with Friendship Road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says.
A contractor working for the cabinet will be performing milling and paving work at the intersection. The project will begin at 3 a.m. Saturday and is expected to take about three hours to complete.
The work has been scheduled for the early morning hours to minimize traffic impacts, but drivers who have to travel through this area during those hours may experience delays while the crew is moving equipment required for the road work.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution where personnel are working near the flow of traffic.