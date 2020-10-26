GRAVES COUNTY, KY — The Graves County Sheriff's Office says a two vehicle rollover collision has sent five people to the hospital overnight.
Deputies say they responded to a crash at KY 945 around 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies say the preliminary investigation shows a Mayfield man was driving south on KY 945 when he didn't stop at a stop sign at the KY 121 North intersection and hit a Mayfield woman on her passenger side while she was driving north on KY 121.
Deputies say the woman's car overturned and rolled about 100 yards into a yard on the west side of the road.
Deputies say five people were taken to a local hospital with injuries. The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Mayfield Graves County EMS and Graves County Fire and Rescue.