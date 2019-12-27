NBC— Radio shock jock Don Imus, one of the early pioneers of his genre, died Friday less than two years after retiring, according to a family statement given to NBC New York. He was 79.
In 2007 MSNBC dropped its simulcast of the "Imus in the Morning" radio program after he described the mostly African-American Rutgers women’s basketball team as "nappy-headed hos."
Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News and MSNBC.
He was also fired from his gig on CBS radio for the same remark. He returned to the airwaves, at New York's WABC (AM), after eight months of exile.
Imus was born in Riverside, California, raised on a cattle "spread" near Kingman, Arizona, and started in radio in New York in 1971, according to a bio released by his family Friday.
A challenging childhood that included an arrest for fighting and the divorce of his parents culminated in an unremarkable public school career, the bio states.