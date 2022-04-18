Early voting opens Monday in Tennessee for the May 3 primary election.
In Obion County, residents can vote at the county election commission located at 307 Bill Burnett Circle in Union City.
Voting will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
In Weakley County, residents have two places to vote. The county election commission in Dresden, located at 135 Poplar Street, and the Martin City Mason Lodge located at 7900 Highway 45 South.
Both locations are open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.
Early voting is available until Thursday, April 28.