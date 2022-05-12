FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Three days of early voting for the Kentucky primary election has started at designated polling places across the state. It's the result of a bipartisan election measure passed by state lawmakers.
Voters can cast ballots — with no excuse needed — on Thursday, Friday and Saturday ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The primary will determine each party’s lineup of candidates for the November general election.
The three days of early in-person voting will become a Bluegrass State staple following passage of the 2021 legislation.
Secretary of State Michael Adams says voting in Kentucky has never been more accessible or more secure.
Under the new early voting system, county clerks put together plans setting the location and number of polling places. Those polling places have to be open for eight hours each of the three days. No votes will be tabulated until after polls close on Tuesday.
For more information about polling places in Kentucky, as well as sample ballots and other important information for voters, visit elect.ky.gov or contact your local county clerk's office.