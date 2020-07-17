NASHVILLE, TN — Many people are still dealing with the long-lasting impacts of the March tornadoes, including those in East Nashville, according to NBC Affiliate WSMV News 4.
WSMV says Edley's Bar-B-Que in East Nashville received some minor structural damage and significant damage to their dining patio. The restaurant just reopening their doors in early June.
However, WSMV says several businesses in the area still have no signs of reopening.
“With the tornado and COVID -19, I think people really don’t know what to do because they’ve got tornado damage, they’ve got probably a check for insurance," says Will Newman, owner of Edley's Bar-B-Que. "Their thought is, do I even try to rebuild and come back in the middle of this when so many restaurants who were not affected by the tornado can’t survive.”
Despite this, Newman believes East Nashville is resilient.
“History has taught us over the long haul an upward trend will continue," says Newman. "That’s gonna be the case for East Nashville, Nashville, and the U.S. I have to be optimistic to be a business owner and you have to find your strength from optimism and finding the good world."
WSMV says you can support struggling businesses by ordering curbside and delivery, as well as visiting hub.nashville.gov.