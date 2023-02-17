PADUCAH — Weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, viewers are sharing concerns about whether or not drinking water could be contaminated in the Local 6 region.
National coverage
Local coverage
Local 6 will continue to report on possible impacts of the train derailment in the Local 6 region as more information becomes available.
Feb. 10: Local law firm teams up with two others to file class action lawsuit in Ohio train derailment
Summary: Bryant Law Center in Paducah is part of a team of law firms that filed a class action lawsuit in a fiery train derailment that led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio.
Feb. 15: No contaminants detected in Paducah drinking water following train derailment in Ohio, Paducah Water says
Summary: Hazardous chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a train derailment in Ohio are traveling down the river. Paducah Water has been monitoring the situation closely. Water from Paducah’s intake in the Ohio River is safe, and the utility provider is taking steps to make sure it stays that way. There are daily conference calls to update providers on the locations and levels of these chemicals, they report.
Feb. 16: Local fire departments go through hazardous material training
SUMMARY: Responders at Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 underwent hazardous chemical technical training Thursday. The Paducah Fire Department finished 80 hours of hazmat training last week. Paducah Station 4 Capt. Tim Kirkham says this training is vital, especially in light of the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
More information
The following collection of links are included to provide more information about the Ohio River, water testing, and Norfolk Southern. Click the bolded titles to navigate to the webpages.
Additionally, two PDF document are included at the end of the article. One is a partial manifest detailing hazardous chemicals included on the train. The other is an open letter from Norfolk Southern's CEO.
