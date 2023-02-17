OHIO RIVER WEST.jpg

PADUCAH — Weeks after a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in East Palestine, Ohio, viewers are sharing concerns about whether or not drinking water could be contaminated in the Local 6 region. 

National coverage 

Feb. 4, CNN: Train derailment in northeastern Ohio sparks massive fire

Feb. 5, CNN: Ohio train continues burning days after derailment as officials say air, water quality remain safe for now

Feb. 6, CNN : 'We need you to leave now': Crews scramble to avert a catastrophic explosion after a train carrying dangerous chemicals derails and burns

Feb. 9, AP: Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions

Feb. 9, CNN: NewsNation reporter arrested during a news conference after Ohio law enforcement told him to stop his live broadcast

Feb. 14, AP: Ohio derailment aftermath: How worried should people be?

Feb. 16, CNN: A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack meeting to express doubts about safety

Feb. 17, CNN: Feds are sending medical experts to Ohio toxic train wreck site as residents' safety concerns simmer

Feb. 17, AP: Clinics to open near Ohio derailment as health worries linger

Local coverage 

Local 6 will continue to report on possible impacts of the train derailment in the Local 6 region as more information becomes available. 

Feb. 10: Local law firm teams up with two others to file class action lawsuit in Ohio train derailment

Summary: Bryant Law Center in Paducah is part of a team of law firms that filed a class action lawsuit in a fiery train derailment that led to evacuations in East Palestine, Ohio. 

Feb. 15: No contaminants detected in Paducah drinking water following train derailment in Ohio, Paducah Water says

Summary: Hazardous chemicals that spilled into the Ohio River after a train derailment in Ohio are traveling down the river. Paducah Water has been monitoring the situation closely. Water from Paducah’s intake in the Ohio River is safe, and the utility provider is taking steps to make sure it stays that way. There are daily conference calls to update providers on the locations and levels of these chemicals, they report. 

Feb. 16: Local fire departments go through hazardous material training

SUMMARY: Responders at Lone Oak Volunteer Fire Department Station 3 underwent hazardous chemical technical training Thursday. The Paducah Fire Department finished 80 hours of hazmat training last week. Paducah Station 4 Capt. Tim Kirkham says this training is vital, especially in light of the recent train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

More information

Additionally, two PDF document are included at the end of the article. One is a partial manifest detailing hazardous chemicals included on the train. The other is an open letter from Norfolk Southern's CEO. 

Ohio River Map

A map of the Ohio River from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources 

This webpage includes sampling data and preliminary results from testing of East Palestine Public Drinking Water, the Ohio River, and surface water. 

This webpage includes a trove of general information on the Ohio River, groundwater, boating, fishing, etc. 

This webpage includes information about water samples taken by the ORVSC and analyzed by Greater Cincinnati Water Works, 

This webpage offers information on Illinois' portion of the Ohio River. 

Norfolk Southern: East Palestine Derailment Updates 

  • This webpage includes a phone number, email address, and statement on the Norfolk Southern train derailment. 
