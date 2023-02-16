An East Tennessee man faces drug trafficking charges in McCracken County, Kentucky, after the sheriff's office says a traffic stop uncovered "a large assortment of drugs" in his vehicle.
Just after 12 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office says a deputy pulled over a vehicle that was allegedly speeding at 96 mph near mile marker 11 of Interstate 24. During the stop, the sheriff's office claims the deputy "could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle."
The deputy searched the vehicle, and the sheriff's office says he found multiple pounds of marijuana, about 100 grams of powder cocaine, several large bottles of promethazine with codeine, mushrooms and LSD. The sheriff's office says the deputy also found an assortment of items associated with drug use or sales, money investigators believe to be illegal drug sale proceeds and "other items of illegal contraband." A photo provided by the sheriff's office shows multiple cans labeled nitrous oxide.
The driver — 25-year-old Andrew O’Neal of Morristown, Tennessee — was arrested and jailed in the McCracken County Jail.
O'Neal faces charges of trafficking in cocaine, LSD, more than 8 ounces of marijuana, hallucinogens, codeine and sale of a volatile substance to persons for inhalant. He's also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding 26 mph or more over the speed limit and failure to produce an insurance card.