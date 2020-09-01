PRINCETON, KY — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a temporary detour for eastbound traffic along Interstate 24 has been rescheduled to the evening of Thursday, Sept. 3, because of the threat of rain for Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Eastbound drivers on I-24 should be prepared for a temporary detour starting around 6 p.m. Thursday near the 56 mile marker. This is along I-24 eastbound between the KY 139 Princeton/Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange and the U.S. 68 Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
KYTC says the temporary detour is to allow extensive pavement patching and shoulder repairs along the eastbound one-lane section of I-24 in the extended work zone, which will improve the driving surface and shoulder area to prepare for heavy traffic during the Labor Day Holiday weekend and beyond.
During this temporary closure, KYTC says there will be a marked detour for eastbound traffic along KY 139 South through downtown Cadiz to U.S. 68 East to return to I-24 at the Cadiz Exit 65 Interchange.
Drivers traveling KY 139 southbound near the Exit 56 Interchange should be prepared for delays and flaggers controlling traffic for vehicles exiting I-24 to KY 139 South.
This temporary detour is expected to be in place from around 6 p.m. Thursday to around 1 a.m. Friday for repairs.
Oversized loads will be directed to pull over and wait for the work to be completed as overweight and over-dimensional loads will not be allowed along the detour through Cadiz along KY 139 and U.S. 68.
KYTC says KY 276 is not an approved detour and will be open to local traffic only.
KYTC says, as a reminder, there is a strict 12 feet maximum load width for eastbound I-24 in the work zone, and a strict 15 feet maximum load width for westbound traffic.
To help reduce delays along the marked detour on KY 139, drivers from the Paducah area planning to use I-24 East into Tennessee on Thursday evening should consider an alternate route on I-69 South and U.S. 68 East between Exit 25 at Calvert City and Exit 65 at Cadiz.
KYTC says there shouldn't be much impact to westbound traffic along I-24 during this eastbound closure and temporary detour.
KYTC says this extended work zone goes through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties between the 52 and 65 mile marker and includes two-way traffic running on the westbound lanes with a centerline barrier wall and a strictly-enforced 55 mile per hour speed limit.
KYTC says more than 22,000 vehicles drive this section of I-24 in an average day. Drivers should use patience and caution in this work zone.
Additionally, once reconstruction of the eastbound driving surface is complete, more concrete pavement repairs are planned along the westbound lanes. KYTC says the target completion day for all work in May 15, 2021.
Timely traffic advisories for the 12 counties of KYTC Highway District 1 are available by going to www.facebook.com/kytcdistrict1. You do not have to be a Facebook member to access this page.
Navigate traffic at goky.ky.gov, at waze.com, or with the WAZE App.