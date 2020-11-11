WEST KENTUCKY — A temporary detour will be in place Thursday night directing drivers around an ongoing extended work zone along Interstate 24 in parts of of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.
The work zone is between the 52 and 65 mile markers of I-24. Eastbound drivers can expect to encounter the detour staring around 5 p.m. Thursday. It will continue through about 11 p.m. that night. During that time, crews will perform pavement patching and shoulder repairs to improve the driving surface ahead of the the Thanksgiving holiday.
Along the official detour route, traffic will exit at the KY 293 Princeton-Eddyville exit 45 interchange, then head south on KY 93. Then, drivers will follow KY 276 to U.S. 68 near Cadiz before rejoining I-24 eastbound at exit 65.
In a news release about the detour, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says drivers should expect delays, with flaggers controlling traffic at intersections along the detour route. Drivers are also advised to be cautious, because the detour uses rural secondary highways.
To help reduce traffic congestion along the main detour route and avoid delays, the cabinet says drivers from the Paducah area planning to travel I-24 east into Tennessee Thursday night should consider taking an alternate route instead. Those drovers cam take I-69 south and U.S. 68 east between exit 25 at Calvert City and exit 65 at Cadiz.
While the detour is in place, vehicles with oversize loads will be directed to pull over and wait for the paving and shoulder work to be completed, because they will not be allowed to use the detour route.
The cabinet reminds drivers that the eastbound exit and entry ramps at the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange are closed through the Thanksgiving holiday. However, both of the westbound exit and entry ramps at exit 56 are open.