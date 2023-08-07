PADUCAH — The Interstate 24 eastbound entry ramp at the I-24/Kentucky 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange reopened Monday morning. The ramp had been closed since July 24 so old pavement could be removed and new concrete pavement could be added.
While all ramps at I-24 exit 3 in Paducah are now open to traffic, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 says drivers should still be careful, because a contractor is continuing to perform work near the ramp connecting points to KY 305/Cairo Road and along KY 305 through the interchange.
The work along Cairo Road requires a traffic shift near the Pockets Convenience Store, and KYTC District 1 says intermittent traffic shifts will continue for roughly the next two weeks to allow diamond grinding. Traffic may be shifted at several locations in the work zone, and KYTC says the shift points will change at times. That work will not impact traffic on I-24.
KYTC District 1 says there is traffic control in the work zone for the safety of workers and drivers and to maintain access to businesses in the area.
The pavement work at exit 3 is expected to be complete by Aug. 31.