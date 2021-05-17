PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic is restricted to one lane and the eastbound entry ramp is closed at the Interstate 24/U.S. 60 Paducah exit 4 interchange as of Monday. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a contractor is extending the entry ramp.
The project requires the Perkins Creek Bridge to be widened, the cabinet says.
The entry ramp closed promptly at 9 a.m.Monday. The contractor is placing a barrier wall across the exit 4 eastbound entry ramp and restrict eastbound traffic to one lane in the work zone.
All eastbound traffic will move to the left-hand lane approaching the interchange. A barrier wall is placed along the center line of I-24 in the work zone, which the cabinet says is to protect workers.
Eastbound drivers should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they cross the I-24 Ohio River bridge from Illinois into Kentucky or enter I-24 eastbound from the KY 305 Paducah exit 3 interchange.
There will be no access to the eastbound lanes of I-24 from the U.S. 60 diverging crossover diamond in the exit 4 interchange.
Travelers who want to enter I-24 eastbound from U.S. 60 at exit 4 will find a marked detour via I-24 westbound to loop through the exit 3 interchange to reverse direction. The cabinet says local drivers can use side roads to access I-24 eastbound via the U.S. 45/U.S. 62 Paducah exit 7 interchange.
The cabinet says the contractor has committed to reopening both eastbound lanes during the Memorial Day and July 4th holiday weekend travel periods. The eastbound entry ramp at exit 4 will remain closed for the duration of the project.