MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — All lanes of traffic are open on Interstate 24 east at the 11 mile marker in McCracken County. The roadway was blocked by a semitrailer crash for several hours Tuesday.
Two people were taken to an area hospital after the crash, the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says.
The crash happened just east of the Paducah exit 11 interchange around 9:45 a.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced the crash site has been cleared and all lanes are back open as of about 4:25 p.m.
The road was wet with rain Tuesday morning, and the sheriff’s department says a car driven eastbound by 29-year-old Samantha Mayers of Cadiz, Kentucky, hydroplaned into the path of the semitrailer. The semi hit the rear of the car, and the car collided with an eastbound pickup truck driven by 55-year-old John Zugaldo of Chicago, Illinois.
The sheriff’s office says the driver of the semitrailer, 29-year-old Manwinder Singh of Queens, New York, tried to avoid the collision, but the semi struck the car and the cable barriers along the interstate – overturning into the median.
Singh and Mayers were treated at an area hospital, the sheriff’s office says, but Zugaldo was not injured.
KYTC says crews had to unload 17,000 pounds of chicken from the semitrailer as part of the crash site cleanup. The blockage caused a traffic backup of several miles, and drivers were encouraged to detour via U.S. 60/U.S. 62 to avoid travel delays.