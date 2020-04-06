UPDATE: The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the site is clear and all lanes of eastbound I-24 are now open.
CALDWELL-TRIGG COUNTY, KY -- A semi tanker truck fire is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 24 near the Caldwell-Trigg County Line.
Drivers are being detoured via the KY 139 Cadiz-Princeton exit 56 interchange.
Traffic can then follow KY 139 South to Cadiz, then east on US 68 to return to I-24 at exit 65.
The interstate is expected to be blocked until about 2:30 p.m.
We will be updating this story.