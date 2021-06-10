PADUCAH — Eastbound traffic on a long stretch of Interstate 24 through multiple west Kentucky counties will be reduced to one lane starting Friday due to construction of a barrier wall.
The work zone will run from mile marker 51 to 69, through parts of Lyon, Caldwell, and Trigg counties.
The one-lane work zone will grow longer through the weeks as the length of the barrier wall increases.
Eastbound drivers should be cautious of trucks carrying barrier wall sections to the work site.
Once the eastbound construction is finished, a date will be set to reduce westbound traffic to one lane to replace pavement near the barrier on that side.
Commercial truck drivers are advised that the maximum load width will be 15 feet eastbound, and 12 feet westbound.
Overall, the project is expected to take several weeks to complete.
The work zone will have a strictly enforced 55 mph speed limit. Expect an enhanced police presence near the work zone.