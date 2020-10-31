Traffic Alert

TRIGG COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a portion eastbound lanes of I-24 is closed due to multiple crashes.

The portion of I-24 east that is closed is between the 57 and 62 mile markers in Trigg County. Some of the crashes involve disabled semi trucks.

Eastbound lanes of I-24 in that area are expected to be closed for around three hours.

Drivers are advised to take  I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway between I-24 Exit 43 and Exit 83 as alternative route.

Updates will be provided as given.

