TRIGG COUNTY, KY - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says a portion eastbound lanes of I-24 is closed due to multiple crashes.
The portion of I-24 east that is closed is between the 57 and 62 mile markers in Trigg County. Some of the crashes involve disabled semi trucks.
Eastbound lanes of I-24 in that area are expected to be closed for around three hours.
Drivers are advised to take I-69 and the Pennyrile Parkway between I-24 Exit 43 and Exit 83 as alternative route.
Updates will be provided as given.