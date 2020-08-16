BREAKING UPDATE: Emergency dispatchers say the I-24 bridge connecting Paducah and Metropolis is back open after the eastbound lanes were shut down due to a crash with injuries.
PADUCAH — Emergency dispatchers say the Interstate 24 bridge connecting Paducah and Metropolis, Illinois, is shut down because of a multi-vehicle wreck with injuries.
Dispatchers say the bridge may be shut down for an hour or more as crews continue to respond to the crash.
There were some injuries in the eastbound collision, but dispatchers say further details are not yet available.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the eastbound lanes are blocked, but the westbound lanes are open to traffic. However, KYTC says the westbound lanes are reportedly congested with traffic.
KYTC advises eastbound drivers to detour using the U.S. 45 Ohio River "Brookport" Bridge. It's important to note that commercial vehicles cannot cross the Brookport Bridge.