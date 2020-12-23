UPDATE 11:37 a.m. — KYTC says Interstate 24 eastbound has reopened to one-lane traffic at the 55.5 mile marker near the Lyon-Caldwell County line.
The eastbound lanes have been closed since about midnight at the site of a truck fire that caused significant damage to the concrete pavement.
KYTC says this damage is along a 13-mile section of I-24 that had been open on new concrete pavement for just over a week.
KYTC Engineers say that ire damage along the section of new concrete pavement is too severe to allow temporary repairs to the driving lane, forcing the area to be limited to one-lane with all traffic moved to the left-hand lane.
KYTC also says eastbound traffic will remain one lane with the contractor planning to return to the site and do a full repair starting around Jan. 4, 2021.
Portable message boards are up to alert drivers to rough pavement in the passing lane from the fire damage. Drivers should be prepared for slowing and merging traffic as they head toward the 50 mile marker.
KYTC also says during the peak holiday traveling period, some backups are possible at this area.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says the fire has caused significant damage to the roadway along the eastbound lanes. The cabinet says the trailer brakes may have overheated, catching the truck on fire.
If you have to travel through this area, a detour has been set up on the KY 293 Eddyville Exit 45 Interchange to KY 93 south with traffic returning to the I-24 eastbound lanes at the KY 139 Princeton-Cadiz Exit 56 Interchange. KYTC says to use caution while driving along the detour because of heavy traffic flow.
KYTC says the truck was hauling soybean oil and multiple emergency agencies are responding to the scene.
KYTC says the roadway is expected to be closed until about noon while crews make efforts to clear debris from the burned truck.
KYTC also says they will be assessing the condition of the damaged concrete pavement after daylight to come up with a plan to return traffic.